It’s a good day to be an Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Liberty Global plc’s stock clocked out at $20.89, down -1.46% from its previous closing price of $21.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474024 shares were traded. LBTYK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBTYK’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pivotal Research Group on December 17, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $25 from $30 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Waldron Jason sold 7,193 shares for $20.40 per share. The transaction valued at 146,763 led to the insider holds 35,683 shares of the business.

Waldron Jason sold 10,803 shares of LBTYK for $218,732 on Nov 22. The SVP & CAO now owns 92,419 shares after completing the transaction at $20.25 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, HALL BRYAN H, who serves as the EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $20.10 each. As a result, the insider received 140,667 and left with 136,984 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBTYK has reached a high of $27.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBTYK traded 1.88M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 271.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.17M. Insiders hold about 7.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.82% stake in the company. Shares short for LBTYK as of Feb 14, 2023 were 6.89M with a Short Ratio of 6.89M, compared to 7.28M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBTYK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.31B, down -30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.02B and the low estimate is $7.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.