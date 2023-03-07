It’s a good day to be an Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Sealed Air Corporation’s stock clocked out at $48.17, down -1.93% from its previous closing price of $49.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137301 shares were traded. SEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 9.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $59 from $65 previously.

On January 05, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $59.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when Whitaker Jerry R. bought 500 shares for $43.56 per share. The transaction valued at 21,780 led to the insider holds 10,521 shares of the business.

Ahmad Zubaid bought 1,200 shares of SEE for $50,544 on Nov 03. The Director now owns 1,200 shares after completing the transaction at $42.12 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Pupkin Sergio A, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $44.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,330 and bolstered with 46,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sealed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEE has reached a high of $70.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEE traded 1.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 144.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.90M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.31M, compared to 2.45M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, SEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.53. The current Payout Ratio is 23.80% for SEE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1, with high estimates of $1.05 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.09. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.22 and $4.07.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $1.34B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.4B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Sealed Air Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.42B, an estimated decrease of -5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.43B, an increase of 0.70% over than the figure of -$5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.35B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.64B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $5.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.