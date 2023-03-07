It’s an appealing income play to consider e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF)

The price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE: ELF) closed at $72.08 in the last session, down -4.14% from day before closing price of $75.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1550385 shares were traded. ELF stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ELF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on February 02, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $75 from $63 previously.

On February 02, 2023, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $70.

DA Davidson reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 02, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $54 to $77.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Milsten Scott sold 24,883 shares for $74.99 per share. The transaction valued at 1,866,012 led to the insider holds 92,970 shares of the business.

AMIN TARANG sold 30,569 shares of ELF for $2,226,646 on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 316,927 shares after completing the transaction at $72.84 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Milsten Scott, who serves as the of the company, sold 15,707 shares for $72.84 each. As a result, the insider received 1,144,098 and left with 111,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, e.l.f.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELF has reached a high of $76.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ELF traded on average about 807.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 732.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.07M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ELF as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $154.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.74M to a low estimate of $149.8M. As of the current estimate, e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.14M, an estimated increase of 47.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.13M, an increase of 18.40% less than the figure of $47.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $134.9M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $549.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $392.15M, up 39.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $627.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $707.36M and the low estimate is $581.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.