It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Antero Resources Corporation (AR) stock

The closing price of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) was $26.17 for the day, down -4.14% from the previous closing price of $27.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6146205 shares were traded. AR stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Keenan W Howard JR sold 779,755 shares for $31.34 per share. The transaction valued at 24,435,884 led to the insider holds 4,000,000 shares of the business.

Keenan W Howard JR sold 220,245 shares of AR for $6,862,284 on Dec 06. The Director now owns 4,779,755 shares after completing the transaction at $31.16 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Pearce Sheri, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,750 shares for $35.48 each. As a result, the insider received 97,570 and left with 91,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Antero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AR has reached a high of $48.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.65.

Shares Statistics:

AR traded an average of 6.19M shares per day over the past three months and 7.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.99M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 18.12M with a Short Ratio of 19.53M, compared to 17.63M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.28%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.32 and $5.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.55. EPS for the following year is $4.24, with 16 analysts recommending between $7.98 and $2.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.96B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Antero Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.39B, an estimated decrease of -33.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7B, an increase of 115.80% over than the figure of -$33.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.02B and the low estimate is $5.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.