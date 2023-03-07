It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With CarGurus Inc. (CARG) stock

The closing price of CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) was $17.30 for the day, down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $17.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1185635 shares were traded. CARG stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CARG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when Zales Samuel sold 17,707 shares for $25.02 per share. The transaction valued at 443,029 led to the insider holds 392,587 shares of the business.

Zales Samuel sold 2,293 shares of CARG for $57,348 on Jul 20. The COO and President now owns 392,587 shares after completing the transaction at $25.01 per share. On May 17, another insider, Zales Samuel, who serves as the COO and President of the company, sold 9,039 shares for $25.25 each. As a result, the insider received 228,235 and left with 403,403 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CarGurus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CARG has reached a high of $45.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.96.

Shares Statistics:

CARG traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 1.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.95M. Shares short for CARG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.84M with a Short Ratio of 9.27M, compared to 9.1M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $289.28M to a low estimate of $270M. As of the current estimate, CarGurus Inc.’s year-ago sales were $339.34M, an estimated decrease of -17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $300.69M, a decrease of -30.20% less than the figure of -$17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263.34M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CARG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $951.37M, up 73.40% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.03B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.