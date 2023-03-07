It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) closed the day trading at $76.68 up 0.41% from the previous closing price of $76.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1873909 shares were traded. GEHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GEHC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GEHC has reached a high of $76.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GEHC traded about 3.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GEHC traded about 2.38M shares per day. A total of 453.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 453.20M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.73% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.