It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Seagen Inc. (SGEN) stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) closed the day trading at $177.35 down -2.17% from the previous closing price of $181.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1123116 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $180.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $176.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $175 from $155 previously.

On February 16, 2023, Evercore ISI Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was In-line and also upped its target price recommendation from $140 to $175.

SVB Securities Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 06, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $162 to $141.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when HIMES VAUGHN B sold 16,215 shares for $177.21 per share. The transaction valued at 2,873,477 led to the insider holds 67,257 shares of the business.

SIMPSON TODD E sold 20,000 shares of SGEN for $3,650,600 on Feb 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 117,185 shares after completing the transaction at $182.53 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, SIMPSON TODD E, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 39,946 shares for $160.00 each. As a result, the insider received 6,391,400 and left with 137,185 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $183.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 141.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 146.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGEN traded about 1.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGEN traded about 1.88M shares per day. A total of 186.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.73 and a low estimate of -$1.35, while EPS last year was -$0.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.26 and -$3.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.55. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.51 and -$3.86.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $479.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $512M to a low estimate of $454M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $429.85M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $497.49M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $536.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $461.3M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.