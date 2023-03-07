It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Spire Inc. (SR) stock

The closing price of Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) was $68.77 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $69.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888075 shares were traded. SR stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on February 07, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $75 from $73 previously.

On December 12, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $78 to $61.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $69.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Rasche Steven P bought 1,703 shares for $24.09 per share. The transaction valued at 41,032 led to the insider holds 9,500 shares of the business.

Woodard Adam W. sold 2,211 shares of SR for $164,406 on May 10. The Treasurer now owns 1,327 shares after completing the transaction at $74.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Spire’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SR has reached a high of $79.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.11.

Shares Statistics:

SR traded an average of 290.58K shares per day over the past three months and 252.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.94M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.09M, compared to 1.96M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.52, SR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.47. The current Payout Ratio is 59.90% for SR, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.78 and a low estimate of $2.96, while EPS last year was $3.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $4.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1B to a low estimate of $793M. As of the current estimate, Spire Inc.’s year-ago sales were $880.9M, an estimated increase of 1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $377.15M, a decrease of -15.80% less than the figure of $1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $499.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $317M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.2B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.