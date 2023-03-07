National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) closed the day trading at $22.36 up 0.22% from the previous closing price of $22.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1894114 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EYE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 317.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Acharya Ravi sold 1,394 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 55,760 led to the insider holds 832 shares of the business.

Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares of EYE for $25,707 on May 13. The Director now owns 12,588 shares after completing the transaction at $25.71 per share. On May 12, another insider, Brandman Jared, who serves as the SVP, GC and Secretary of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $23.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 116,225 and bolstered with 18,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $45.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EYE traded about 904.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EYE traded about 2.93M shares per day. A total of 79.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.38M. Shares short for EYE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.75M with a Short Ratio of 8.38M, compared to 6.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.55% and a Short% of Float of 9.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and $0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $470.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $483M to a low estimate of $462.2M. As of the current estimate, National Vision Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $477.85M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $562.32M, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $586.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $548.82M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.21B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.