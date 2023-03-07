Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) closed the day trading at $100.75 down -1.90% from the previous closing price of $102.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1736475 shares were traded. QRVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.55.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QRVO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $120.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on November 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when GARDNER JEFFERY R sold 4,089 shares for $101.23 per share. The transaction valued at 413,929 led to the insider holds 25,271 shares of the business.

FEGO PAUL J sold 3,000 shares of QRVO for $315,780 on Feb 15. The SVP, Global Operations now owns 26,161 shares after completing the transaction at $105.26 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, CREVISTON STEVEN E, who serves as the SVP, Connectivity & Sensors of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $105.26 each. As a result, the insider received 315,780 and left with 71,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Qorvo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QRVO has reached a high of $133.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 100.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QRVO traded about 1.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QRVO traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 100.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.28M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for QRVO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.55M, compared to 3.43M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $3.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.76. EPS for the following year is $4.33, with 22 analysts recommending between $6.14 and $2.35.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $621.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $637.22M to a low estimate of $616.78M. As of the current estimate, Qorvo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.17B, an estimated decrease of -46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $628.31M, a decrease of -39.30% over than the figure of -$46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $651M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $610M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QRVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65B, down -23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.