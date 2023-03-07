Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) was $10.51 for the day, down -5.40% from the previous closing price of $11.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 597571 shares were traded. SWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SWBI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 07, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $13.50 from $22 previously.

On December 03, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $22.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on September 02, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when SCOTT ROBERT L sold 4,000 shares for $10.88 per share. The transaction valued at 43,502 led to the insider holds 75,073 shares of the business.

SCOTT ROBERT L sold 4,000 shares of SWBI for $40,891 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 79,073 shares after completing the transaction at $10.22 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, SCOTT ROBERT L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $8.87 each. As a result, the insider received 35,492 and left with 83,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWBI has reached a high of $16.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.01.

Shares Statistics:

SWBI traded an average of 694.24K shares per day over the past three months and 432.63k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SWBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.79M with a Short Ratio of 2.41M, compared to 2.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.08% and a Short% of Float of 6.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, SWBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.65%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.80% for SWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1301:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $0.88.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.7M to a low estimate of $122.88M. As of the current estimate, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $177.74M, an estimated decrease of -29.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $135.79M, a decrease of -25.10% over than the figure of -$29.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $140.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $129.28M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $466.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.13M, down -46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $503.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $517.7M and the low estimate is $488.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.