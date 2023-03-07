The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) closed the day trading at $36.89 down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $37.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1370230 shares were traded. CAKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAKE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Ames Edie A bought 4,000 shares for $32.25 per share. The transaction valued at 129,015 led to the insider holds 12,500 shares of the business.

PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought 500 shares of CAKE for $17,255 on Mar 08. The Director now owns 15,101 shares after completing the transaction at $34.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAKE has reached a high of $41.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAKE traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAKE traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 48.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.74M. Insiders hold about 6.65% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CAKE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 9.32M with a Short Ratio of 9.36M, compared to 9.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.13% and a Short% of Float of 26.87%.

Dividends & Splits

CAKE’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.08, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%. The current Payout Ratio is 94.90% for CAKE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $2.87, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.36 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $900.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $908.11M to a low estimate of $892.6M. As of the current estimate, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $776.69M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $862.76M, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $874.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $855.2M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.93B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.57B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.