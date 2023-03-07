The name Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) closed at $16.47 down -3.97% from its previous closing price of $17.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2004586 shares were traded. EXEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exelixis Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on January 26, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On October 18, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $26.

On June 24, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 24, 2022, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Hessekiel Jeffrey sold 77,860 shares for $17.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,333,742 led to the insider holds 527,716 shares of the business.

Aftab Dana sold 82,490 shares of EXEL for $1,443,575 on Feb 28. The CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research now owns 351,472 shares after completing the transaction at $17.50 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Aftab Dana, who serves as the CSO/EVP Disc & Trans Research of the company, sold 10 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider received 175 and left with 351,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Exelixis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXEL has reached a high of $23.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.89.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXEL has traded an average of 2.79M shares per day and 3.8M over the past ten days. A total of 323.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.46M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EXEL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.51M with a Short Ratio of 10.60M, compared to 11.6M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.8 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $426.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $442.73M to a low estimate of $391M. As of the current estimate, Exelixis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $355.98M, an estimated increase of 19.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $450.51M, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $19.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.