The name Harsco Corporation (HSC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) closed at $7.13 down -14.81% from its previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1382078 shares were traded. HSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.00.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Harsco Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 30, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSC has reached a high of $13.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.50.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HSC has traded an average of 494.78K shares per day and 605.44k over the past ten days. A total of 79.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HSC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 3.23M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $444.8M, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of -$0.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.