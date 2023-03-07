There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) can be one of them

The closing price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) was $47.59 for the day, up 3.75% from the previous closing price of $45.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 865731 shares were traded. ITCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on August 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $49 from $64 previously.

On July 07, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $74.

On June 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.UBS initiated its Buy rating on June 14, 2022, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Neumann Mark sold 7,241 shares for $50.01 per share. The transaction valued at 362,122 led to the insider holds 49,199 shares of the business.

Mates Sharon sold 22,590 shares of ITCI for $1,062,408 on Feb 24. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 1,100,309 shares after completing the transaction at $47.03 per share. On Feb 24, another insider, Durgam Suresh K., who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 7,906 shares for $47.14 each. As a result, the insider received 372,689 and left with 23,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITCI has reached a high of $66.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.49.

Shares Statistics:

ITCI traded an average of 664.70K shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.11M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ITCI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.40M, compared to 2.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.74 and -$3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.87. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.83M to a low estimate of $78.9M. As of the current estimate, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.67M, an estimated increase of 239.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.86M, an increase of 159.60% less than the figure of $239.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.12M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $259.28M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $83.8M, up 197.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $440.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.2M and the low estimate is $399.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 76.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.