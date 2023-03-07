There are many powerful catalysts in the market: QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) can be one of them

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed the day trading at $122.41 down -0.96% from the previous closing price of $123.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5650351 shares were traded. QCOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $125.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of QCOM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $150.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on December 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 23 when Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares for $124.19 per share. The transaction valued at 310,468 led to the insider holds 2,105 shares of the business.

Henderson Jeffrey William sold 2,500 shares of QCOM for $310,132 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 4,605 shares after completing the transaction at $124.05 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, THOMPSON JAMES H, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $131.80 each. As a result, the insider received 1,317,870 and left with 269,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $166.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 123.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, QCOM traded about 7.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, QCOM traded about 6.56M shares per day. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.16M with a Short Ratio of 10.49M, compared to 13.35M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Dividends & Splits

QCOM’s forward annual dividend rate is 3.00, up from 2.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.75. The current Payout Ratio is 27.90% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.2 and a low estimate of $2.09, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.17, with high estimates of $2.51 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.37 and $8.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $11.42, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.13 and $10.12.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $9.1B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.13B to a low estimate of $9.05B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $11.16B, an estimated decrease of -18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.17B, a decrease of -16.10% over than the figure of -$18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.83B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.17B, down -14.10% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.26B and the low estimate is $37.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.