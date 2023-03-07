There is a good chance Genuine Parts Company (GPC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) closed at $173.61 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $171.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1375381 shares were traded. GPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $173.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on December 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $147 from $124 previously.

On May 10, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $133.

On January 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $142.Truist initiated its Hold rating on January 13, 2022, with a $142 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $187.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 159.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPC traded on average about 996.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 141.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.93M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GPC is 3.80, which was 3.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.86. The current Payout Ratio is 42.80% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.99 and a low estimate of $1.83, while EPS last year was $1.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.29 and $8.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.17. EPS for the following year is $8.69, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.54B to a low estimate of $5.21B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $4.8B, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.45B, an increase of 3.00% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.27B and the low estimate is $22.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.