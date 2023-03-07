There is a good chance SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $6.39 in the prior trading day, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) closed at $6.07, down -5.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1058491 shares were traded. SIGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIGA now has a Market Capitalization of 466.62M and an Enterprise Value of 368.36M. As of this moment, SIGA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.25.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SIGA is 0.85, which has changed by -3.91% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -3.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has reached a high of $26.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.10.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 745.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 782.01k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.89M. Insiders hold about 44.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SIGA as of Feb 14, 2023 were 2.78M with a Short Ratio of 2.78M, compared to 3.72M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.80% and a Short% of Float of 5.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.95 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $168.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $168.95M to a low estimate of $168.95M. As of the current estimate, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.8M, an estimated increase of 52.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $168.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $168.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $168.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $122.42M and the low estimate is $122.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.