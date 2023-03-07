There is a good chance TrueBlue Inc. (TBI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $18.68 in the prior trading day, TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI) closed at $18.36, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641591 shares were traded. TBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.24.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $20 from $36 previously.

Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 27, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Ferencz Garrett sold 1,523 shares for $21.41 per share. The transaction valued at 32,607 led to the insider holds 49,993 shares of the business.

Goings William C. sold 5,323 shares of TBI for $106,513 on Oct 27. The Director now owns 19,498 shares after completing the transaction at $20.01 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Gafford Derrek Lane, who serves as the EVP and CFO of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 378,150 and bolstered with 93,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TrueBlue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBI has reached a high of $30.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.03.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 183.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 222.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.66M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.81% stake in the company. Shares short for TBI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 528.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 522.17k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.93 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $465.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $468M to a low estimate of $461.5M. As of the current estimate, TrueBlue Inc.’s year-ago sales were $551.51M, an estimated decrease of -15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $488.95M, a decrease of -14.10% over than the figure of -$15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $509M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $477.06M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.25B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.