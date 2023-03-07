There is a good chance Zillow Group Inc. (Z) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) closed at $42.43 in the last session, down -1.83% from day before closing price of $43.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1770134 shares were traded. Z stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at Z’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Needham Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 08, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Wacksman Jeremy sold 15,492 shares for $46.99 per share. The transaction valued at 727,956 led to the insider holds 26,166 shares of the business.

Spaulding Dan sold 6,944 shares of Z for $328,174 on Feb 17. The Chief People Officer now owns 15,979 shares after completing the transaction at $47.26 per share. On Feb 17, another insider, Owens Bradley D., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,777 shares for $46.96 each. As a result, the insider received 83,448 and left with 13,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, Z has reached a high of $56.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.20.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, Z traded on average about 3.95M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 170.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.22M. Shares short for Z as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.14M with a Short Ratio of 18.13M, compared to 23.95M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.06 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $413.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $424.79M to a low estimate of $400.41M. As of the current estimate, Zillow Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.88B, an estimated decrease of -89.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $420.96M, a decrease of -90.10% less than the figure of -$89.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $453.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for Z’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.15B, down -24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -70.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.