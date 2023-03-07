There Is Still Room For Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) closed the day trading at $53.77 down -2.92% from the previous closing price of $55.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010214 shares were traded. EGLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $56.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.01.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGLE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $62.

On August 03, 2022, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on July 21, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Vogel Gary sold 15,000 shares for $50.79 per share. The transaction valued at 761,800 led to the insider holds 147,521 shares of the business.

De Costanzo Frank sold 3,022 shares of EGLE for $235,897 on Jun 06. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,323 shares after completing the transaction at $78.06 per share. On Apr 19, another insider, Vogel Gary, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 29,441 shares for $67.66 each. As a result, the insider received 1,991,834 and left with 167,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eagle’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGLE has reached a high of $78.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGLE traded about 248.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGLE traded about 504.12k shares per day. A total of 12.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.77M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EGLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.25M, compared to 1.49M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.56% and a Short% of Float of 13.62%.

Dividends & Splits

EGLE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.40, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for EGLE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.7 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $4.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.59 and $15.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.84. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 9 analysts recommending between $8.34 and $4.67.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $125.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $158.9M to a low estimate of $98.26M. As of the current estimate, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $161.49M, an estimated decrease of -22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $89.62M, a decrease of -36.30% less than the figure of -$22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $127.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $56.49M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $577M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $553.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $489.89M, up 16.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $579.95M and the low estimate is $327M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.