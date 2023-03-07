There Is Still Room For Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) was $45.94 for the day, down -3.35% from the previous closing price of $47.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1926026 shares were traded. HOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.84. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 15, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $39.

On October 24, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

DA Davidson reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on October 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares for $50.17 per share. The transaction valued at 112,324 led to the insider holds 5,474 shares of the business.

ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of HOG for $1,002,628 on Sep 02. The President and CEO now owns 508,870 shares after completing the transaction at $38.94 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Masood Rafeh, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,335 shares for $37.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,062 and bolstered with 1,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harley-Davidson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOG has reached a high of $51.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.31.

Shares Statistics:

HOG traded an average of 1.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 146.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.26M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.25M, compared to 8.58M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.21, HOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 9.50% for HOG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.6 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $2.1 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.64. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 12 analysts recommending between $5.46 and $4.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.27B. As of the current estimate, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.3B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.45B, an increase of 14.90% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.89B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.44B and the low estimate is $5.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.