There Is Still Room For YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) was $38.51 for the day, down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $39.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085887 shares were traded. YETI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of YETI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $43 from $51 previously.

On January 18, 2023, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $47.

On November 17, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on November 17, 2022, with a $58 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YETI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.32B and an Enterprise Value of 3.25B. As of this moment, YETI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YETI is 2.50, which has changed by -32.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -3.00% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YETI has reached a high of $65.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.05.

Shares Statistics:

YETI traded an average of 1.27M shares per day over the past three months and 1.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.96M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YETI as of Feb 14, 2023 were 8.49M with a Short Ratio of 8.49M, compared to 7.69M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.82% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.44 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.37. EPS for the following year is $2.82, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.09 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $501.8M to a low estimate of $488.28M. As of the current estimate, YETI Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $443.12M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $319.52M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $343M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $291.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.91B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.