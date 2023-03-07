There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD).

As of close of business last night, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.97, down -2.66% from its previous closing price of $11.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2109165 shares were traded. IRWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.80.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRWD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 30.60 and its Current Ratio is at 30.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CapitalOne on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On April 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on September 30, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MCCOURT Thomas A sold 31,227 shares for $11.31 per share. The transaction valued at 353,177 led to the insider holds 681,354 shares of the business.

Rickard Jason sold 17,429 shares of IRWD for $197,122 on Feb 28. The SVP, Chief Operating Officer now owns 332,648 shares after completing the transaction at $11.31 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Shetzline Michael, who serves as the CMO,SVP,Head-Res&Drug of the company, sold 9,854 shares for $11.31 each. As a result, the insider received 111,449 and left with 261,586 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ironwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRWD has reached a high of $12.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRWD traded 1.93M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 153.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.89M. Shares short for IRWD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 15.97M with a Short Ratio of 15.95M, compared to 16.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 18.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $115.02M. It ranges from a high estimate of $119M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $117.13M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.79M, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $102.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $99.08M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $411M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $415.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.75M, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $429.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $448.7M and the low estimate is $421.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.