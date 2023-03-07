There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) closed the day trading at $6.68 down -7.09% from the previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 938444 shares were traded. SEAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SEAT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 485.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on October 03, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 29, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Sector Perform rating and target price of $10.50.

On July 15, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on July 15, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Wagner Jonathan Miles sold 2,124 shares for $7.88 per share. The transaction valued at 16,737 led to the insider holds 21,607 shares of the business.

Bakal Riva sold 1,341 shares of SEAT for $10,567 on Jan 20. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 13,151 shares after completing the transaction at $7.88 per share. On Jan 20, another insider, Pickus Edward, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 633 shares for $7.88 each. As a result, the insider received 4,988 and left with 6,211 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEAT now has a Market Capitalization of 615.41M and an Enterprise Value of 623.42M. As of this moment, Vivid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has reached a high of $12.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SEAT traded about 417.36K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SEAT traded about 232.56k shares per day. A total of 82.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.98M. Insiders hold about 12.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEAT as of Feb 14, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.30M, compared to 7.7M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.99% and a Short% of Float of 27.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.26.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $154.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $159.43M to a low estimate of $144.72M. As of the current estimate, Vivid Seats Inc.’s year-ago sales were $163.89M, an estimated decrease of -5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.14M, an increase of 8.70% over than the figure of -$5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.84M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $594.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $589.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $443.04M, up 33.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $615.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631.2M and the low estimate is $591.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.