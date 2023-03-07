This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

As of close of business last night, Alteryx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.22, down -0.99% from its previous closing price of $67.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1480756 shares were traded. AYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AYX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 23, 2022, FBN Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $80.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 16, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $100 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Hansen Paula sold 6,500 shares for $44.10 per share. The transaction valued at 286,650 led to the insider holds 105,793 shares of the business.

Stoecker Dean sold 20,000 shares of AYX for $1,237,333 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AYX has reached a high of $76.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 56.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AYX traded 1.15M shares on average per day over the past three months and 907.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 69.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AYX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.93M with a Short Ratio of 3.31M, compared to 3.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.69 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $195.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.6M to a low estimate of $177.62M. As of the current estimate, Alteryx Inc.’s year-ago sales were $157.94M, an estimated increase of 24.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $208.25M, an increase of 15.30% less than the figure of $24.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $233.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $911.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $970.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $855.35M, up 13.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.