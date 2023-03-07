This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Amcor plc (AMCR)

As of close of business last night, Amcor plc’s stock clocked out at $11.05, down -1.60% from its previous closing price of $11.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8130781 shares were traded. AMCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMCR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 744.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when NAYAR ARUN sold 5,648 shares for $12.39 per share. The transaction valued at 69,971 led to the insider holds 75,072 shares of the business.

Long Nicholas T. sold 5,372 shares of AMCR for $66,622 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 29,769 shares after completing the transaction at $12.40 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Bertone Andrea E., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,246 shares for $12.40 each. As a result, the insider received 65,054 and left with 20,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amcor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMCR traded 7.81M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.48B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.47B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 30.33M with a Short Ratio of 28.76M, compared to 30.82M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, AMCR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.79 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $3.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.93B to a low estimate of $3.57B. As of the current estimate, Amcor plc’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -0.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.89B, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of -$0.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.54B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.37B and the low estimate is $14.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.