This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

In the latest session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) closed at $5.91 down -4.68% from its previous closing price of $6.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1239731 shares were traded. ETWO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.88.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $5.50.

On September 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $5.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Underperform rating on September 23, 2022, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares for $6.04 per share. The transaction valued at 78,573 led to the insider holds 230,478 shares of the business.

Farlekas Michael sold 13,000 shares of ETWO for $85,123 on Feb 06. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 243,478 shares after completing the transaction at $6.55 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Hantman Peter, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 60,586 shares for $7.01 each. As a result, the insider received 424,799 and left with 166,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETWO has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ETWO has traded an average of 1.54M shares per day and 2.07M over the past ten days. A total of 302.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.30M. Shares short for ETWO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 15.7M with a Short Ratio of 14.45M, compared to 14.66M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.25. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $171.25M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $172.11M to a low estimate of $169.9M. As of the current estimate, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $144.15M, an estimated increase of 18.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $173.42M, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $18.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $176.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $171.43M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $658.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $655.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.56M, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $710.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $724.1M and the low estimate is $701.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.