This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: PetMed Express Inc. (PETS)

In the latest session, PetMed Express Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) closed at $17.37 down -4.93% from its previous closing price of $18.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640146 shares were traded. PETS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PetMed Express Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 18, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $25.

On October 01, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $28.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 01, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PetMed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PETS has reached a high of $29.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PETS has traded an average of 379.54K shares per day and 425.84k over the past ten days. A total of 20.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.17M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PETS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.84M, compared to 4.4M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.04% and a Short% of Float of 23.69%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PETS is 1.20, from 1.12 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.26. The current Payout Ratio is 212.80% for PETS, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.79, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $65.9M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66.9M to a low estimate of $64.9M. As of the current estimate, PetMed Express Inc.’s year-ago sales were $66M, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.8M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.3M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PETS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $268.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $263.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $273.42M, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $322.33M and the low estimate is $275.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.