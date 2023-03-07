Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) closed the day trading at $89.62 down -0.09% from the previous closing price of $89.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16861079 shares were traded. BABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BABA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $130 from $115 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $130.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alibaba’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BABA has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 103.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 93.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BABA traded about 21.54M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BABA traded about 28.29M shares per day. A total of 2.60B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.54B. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BABA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 55.79M with a Short Ratio of 54.25M, compared to 59.98M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.7 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $2.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $2.29 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.35 and $7.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.71. EPS for the following year is $9.11, with 34 analysts recommending between $11.53 and $6.99.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $36.11B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37B to a low estimate of $35.29B. As of the current estimate, Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s year-ago sales were $33.71B, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 21 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.65B, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.72B.

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BABA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $118.53B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 45 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.71B and the low estimate is $134.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.