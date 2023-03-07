Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Douglas Elliman Inc. (DOUG)

The closing price of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) was $4.12 for the day, down -5.07% from the previous closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785564 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOUG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Douglas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $8.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7604.

Shares Statistics:

DOUG traded an average of 442.41K shares per day over the past three months and 324.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.65M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.3M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.12 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $262.8M to a low estimate of $262.8M. As of the current estimate, Douglas Elliman Inc.’s year-ago sales were $334.23M, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $281.12M, a decrease of -9.00% over than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $281.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $281.12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOUG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.