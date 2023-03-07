Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of First BanCorp. (FBP)

The closing price of First BanCorp. (NYSE: FBP) was $14.09 for the day, down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $14.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1211758 shares were traded. FBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.02.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $14 from $17 previously.

On December 20, 2021, Hovde Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Hovde Group initiated its Outperform rating on December 20, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when RIVERA NAYDA sold 20,000 shares for $15.81 per share. The transaction valued at 316,238 led to the insider holds 231,948 shares of the business.

Frye Daniel Edward sold 3,041 shares of FBP for $48,169 on Nov 10. The Director now owns 20,741 shares after completing the transaction at $15.84 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, ALEMAN AURELIO, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 4,751 shares for $15.13 each. As a result, the insider received 71,893 and left with 1,067,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBP has reached a high of $16.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.29.

Shares Statistics:

FBP traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 999.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 183.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.14M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FBP as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 3.56M, compared to 4.89M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.22, FBP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for FBP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 06, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:15 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.57 and $1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.51. EPS for the following year is $1.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $1.59.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $207.1M to a low estimate of $191.41M. As of the current estimate, First BanCorp.’s year-ago sales were $185.62M, an estimated increase of 8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $202.23M, an increase of 3.10% less than the figure of $8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $190.31M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $849.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $779.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $822.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $795.29M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $862.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.8M and the low estimate is $847.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.