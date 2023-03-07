Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

The closing price of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) was $235.54 for the day, down -1.41% from the previous closing price of $238.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 43653014 shares were traded. NVDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $242.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $234.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVDA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 166.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2023, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $162 to $275.

BMO Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 21, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $210 to $240.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when PERRY MARK L sold 20,000 shares for $236.37 per share. The transaction valued at 4,727,428 led to the insider holds 140,000 shares of the business.

HUDSON DAWN E sold 7,500 shares of NVDA for $1,728,002 on Feb 24. The Director now owns 90,350 shares after completing the transaction at $230.40 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Shoquist Debora, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 23,532 shares for $205.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,824,060 and left with 162,944 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NVIDIA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 135.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVDA has reached a high of $289.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 190.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.08.

Shares Statistics:

NVDA traded an average of 47.89M shares per day over the past three months and 52.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.46B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.36B. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NVDA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 38.14M with a Short Ratio of 34.65M, compared to 33.8M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.61%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, NVDA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.20. The current Payout Ratio is 9.10% for NVDA, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 29 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $1.02 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.34 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.26. EPS for the following year is $4.29, with 35 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 28 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.11B to a low estimate of $5.93B. As of the current estimate, NVIDIA Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.64B, an estimated decrease of -21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 27 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.37B, a decrease of -23.20% less than the figure of -$21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.82B.

Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.37B and the low estimate is $26.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.