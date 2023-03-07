TK (Teekay Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Teekay Corporation’s stock clocked out at $6.10, down -4.84% from its previous closing price of $6.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2529059 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.91.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Teekay’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $6.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.93.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TK traded 1.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.83M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 101.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.55M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 894.72k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for TK, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 13, 2019 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 03, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 17, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.