Update from Despegar.com Corp. (DESP): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) was $6.10 for the day, up 4.99% from the previous closing price of $5.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 640163 shares were traded. DESP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of DESP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 25, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its Sector Weight to Overweight on March 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DESP has reached a high of $12.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.89.

Shares Statistics:

DESP traded an average of 409.13K shares per day over the past three months and 428.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.25M. Insiders hold about 14.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DESP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 640.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 683.37k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.2M to a low estimate of $147.3M. As of the current estimate, Despegar.com Corp.’s year-ago sales were $124.56M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $154.7M, an increase of 37.60% over than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $154.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $154.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DESP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $541.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $537.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $539.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.84M, up 67.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $663.69M and the low estimate is $567.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.