What shareholders can do to beat the market with American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) stock

In the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) closed at $13.58 down -3.82% from its previous closing price of $14.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4874231 shares were traded. AEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $16 from $18 previously.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Rempell Michael R sold 18,997 shares for $14.65 per share. The transaction valued at 278,306 led to the insider holds 172,003 shares of the business.

Rempell Michael R sold 33,642 shares of AEO for $537,936 on Feb 08. The EVP, Chief Operations Officer now owns 171,973 shares after completing the transaction at $15.99 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Foyle Jennifer M., who serves as the Global Brand President-aerie of the company, sold 70,214 shares for $16.88 each. As a result, the insider received 1,184,861 and left with 140,545 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEO has reached a high of $19.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEO has traded an average of 4.00M shares per day and 4.54M over the past ten days. A total of 186.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.32% stake in the company. Shares short for AEO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 14.26M with a Short Ratio of 15.38M, compared to 17.08M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.61% and a Short% of Float of 13.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEO is 0.40, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.11. The current Payout Ratio is 62.10% for AEO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.48B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 1.30% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.03B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.01B, down -1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.