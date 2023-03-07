What shareholders can do to beat the market with East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) stock

As of close of business last night, East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $74.55, down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $75.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 664154 shares were traded. EWBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EWBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On June 30, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when LIU JACK C sold 2,000 shares for $77.00 per share. The transaction valued at 154,000 led to the insider holds 17,136 shares of the business.

KRAUSE DOUGLAS PAUL sold 5,000 shares of EWBC for $362,150 on Nov 14. The Vice Chairman now owns 52,435 shares after completing the transaction at $72.43 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, East’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has reached a high of $85.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EWBC traded 881.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 789.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 139.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EWBC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 1.95M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.15, EWBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for EWBC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 21, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.32 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.26, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.7 and $8.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.14. EPS for the following year is $9.33, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.2 and $8.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $608.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $616.6M to a low estimate of $595.7M. As of the current estimate, East West Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $415.61M, an estimated increase of 46.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $619.71M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $46.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $626.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $611.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EWBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.66B and the low estimate is $2.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.