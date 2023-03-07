What shareholders can do to beat the market with Semtech Corporation (SMTC) stock

In the latest session, Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) closed at $30.50 down -3.72% from its previous closing price of $31.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1223731 shares were traded. SMTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.31.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Semtech Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Silberstein Asaf sold 1,971 shares for $62.60 per share. The transaction valued at 123,385 led to the insider holds 59,000 shares of the business.

WILSON JOHN MICHAEL sold 9,000 shares of SMTC for $560,521 on Apr 07. The EVP now owns 16,385 shares after completing the transaction at $62.28 per share. On Apr 04, another insider, Rodensky Michael W, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $68.79 each. As a result, the insider received 275,168 and left with 10,138 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Semtech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTC has reached a high of $73.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SMTC has traded an average of 1.14M shares per day and 815.3k over the past ten days. A total of 63.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.14M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.51M, compared to 5.1M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.03% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.83 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.8. EPS for the following year is $2.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $150.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $153M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Semtech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $190.55M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.67M, a decrease of -26.00% less than the figure of -$21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $155M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $145.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $742.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $739M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $739.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.86M, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $657.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $677.29M and the low estimate is $647.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.