Which analyst expects Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) closed at $3.34 down -5.38% from its previous closing price of $3.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 602786 shares were traded. AVIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.80 and its Current Ratio is at 35.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 16,166 shares for $5.16 per share. The transaction valued at 83,352 led to the insider holds 778,353 shares of the business.

BERGER FRANKLIN M sold 25,500 shares of AVIR for $131,333 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 794,519 shares after completing the transaction at $5.15 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $9.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4130, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0981.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVIR has traded an average of 428.16K shares per day and 445.99k over the past ten days. A total of 83.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.70M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.48M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 1.67M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.52, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$2.67, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.8 and -$3.77.