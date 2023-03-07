Which analyst expects Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.30, up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $4.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17886979 shares were traded. SIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SIRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 296.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 80.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4.80 from $7.40 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Sell on December 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Salen Kristina sold 44,670 shares for $6.46 per share. The transaction valued at 288,568 led to the insider holds 93,969 shares of the business.

BARRY THOMAS D sold 33,639 shares of SIRI for $214,785 on Nov 11. The Senior VP & Controller now owns 351,369 shares after completing the transaction at $6.38 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, DONNELLY PATRICK L, who serves as the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 408,274 shares for $6.75 each. As a result, the insider received 2,755,850 and left with 791,342 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sirius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIRI has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.3560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0057.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SIRI traded 15.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.89B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 658.59M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SIRI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 170.2M with a Short Ratio of 178.39M, compared to 188.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 25.78%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.06, SIRI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $2.17B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.13B. As of the current estimate, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.19B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9B, up 0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.29B and the low estimate is $9.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.