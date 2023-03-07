Which analyst expects Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) closed at $19.77 up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $19.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2482736 shares were traded. VNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vornado Realty Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.79. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $18 from $26 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $23.

Citigroup Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $19.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 13 when Fascitelli Michael D sold 119,100 shares for $41.97 per share. The transaction valued at 4,998,913 led to the insider holds 1,100,451 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VNO has reached a high of $47.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VNO has traded an average of 4.09M shares per day and 2.93M over the past ten days. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.20M. Insiders hold about 8.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VNO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 21.07M with a Short Ratio of 14.17M, compared to 21.47M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.99% and a Short% of Float of 14.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VNO is 1.50, from 2.25 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.33.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.39 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $455.78M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $460.48M to a low estimate of $453.17M. As of the current estimate, Vornado Realty Trust’s year-ago sales were $421.08M, an estimated increase of 8.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $457.74M, an increase of 3.50% less than the figure of $8.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $460.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $454.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.