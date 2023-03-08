A correction may be in store for AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE) shares?

In the latest session, AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE) closed at $17.59 down -13.31% from its previous closing price of $20.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1311750 shares were traded. ASLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.58.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AerSale Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on December 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On November 30, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $21.

On September 01, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when SEIFFER JONATHAN A sold 112,100 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,121,000 led to the insider holds 17,569,821 shares of the business.

Kirton Michael sold 112,100 shares of ASLE for $1,121,000 on Dec 14. The Director now owns 17,569,821 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Green Equity Investors CF, L.P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 112,100 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,121,000 and left with 2,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AerSale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASLE has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ASLE has traded an average of 212.89K shares per day and 238.26k over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.40M. Insiders hold about 23.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASLE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 644.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.71M, compared to 716.46k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $122.66M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $125.15M to a low estimate of $121.1M. As of the current estimate, AerSale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $116.78M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.99M, a decrease of -11.30% less than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $111.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $106.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $438.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $340.44M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $495.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $509.1M and the low estimate is $480.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.