A correction may be in store for Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) shares?

As of close of business last night, Aterian Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.12, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537033 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On August 10, 2021, ROTH Capital Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,175 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,175 led to the insider holds 469,225 shares of the business.

Chaouat-Fix Mihal sold 3,220 shares of ATER for $3,220 on Dec 15. The Chief Product Officer now owns 420,324 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Sarig Yaniv Zion, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 10,948 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 25,947 and left with 646,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1496, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7931.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATER traded 2.17M shares on average per day over the past three months and 884.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.97M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.77M with a Short Ratio of 8.64M, compared to 6.55M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.23 and -$3.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.39 and -$1.02.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $51.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.75M to a low estimate of $45M. As of the current estimate, Aterian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.32M, an estimated decrease of -18.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.43M, a decrease of -3.00% over than the figure of -$18.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.51M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $221.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $211.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $218.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $210.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $220.2M and the low estimate is $190.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.