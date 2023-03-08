A glimpse at Aptinyx Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) closed at $0.18 down -2.79% from its previous closing price of $0.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9246812 shares were traded. APTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1978 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1755.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aptinyx Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.40 and its Current Ratio is at 27.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 27, 2020, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On July 01, 2020, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 01, 2020, with a $15 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APTX has reached a high of $3.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4231.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APTX has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 4.28M over the past ten days. A total of 67.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.08M. Insiders hold about 13.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APTX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 79.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 92.91k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.9.