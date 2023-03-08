A glimpse at Aurora Innovation Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed at $1.39 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 961972 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aurora Innovation Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 16, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Anderson Sterling sold 93,304 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 194,511 led to the insider holds 2,244,235 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 49,563 shares of AUR for $101,609 on Feb 02. The Director now owns 253,497 shares after completing the transaction at $2.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $6.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0722.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AUR has traded an average of 2.25M shares per day and 2.44M over the past ten days. A total of 1.16B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 11.13M with a Short Ratio of 10.32M, compared to 11.36M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.78, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.69M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $82.54M, down -25.30% from the average estimate.