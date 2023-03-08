A glimpse at Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.56, up 1.82% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2799821 shares were traded. OTMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTMO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTMO has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4691, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5973.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTMO traded 342.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 406.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 140.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.24M. Insiders hold about 24.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OTMO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 565.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 630.37k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.40% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.58. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72M, up 356.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.34M and the low estimate is $14.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 130.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.