A glimpse at Silvergate Capital Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) closed at $5.21 down -3.70% from its previous closing price of $5.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9697107 shares were traded. SI stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.33. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $4 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 21 when LANE ALAN J sold 16,314 shares for $92.46 per share. The transaction valued at 1,508,324 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fraher Kathleen sold 750 shares of SI for $101,250 on Apr 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 10,097 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Fraher Kathleen, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $130.44 each. As a result, the insider received 97,826 and left with 10,847 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SI has reached a high of $162.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SI has traded an average of 11.34M shares per day and 17.08M over the past ten days. A total of 31.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.71M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 20.22M with a Short Ratio of 19.61M, compared to 16.97M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 63.86% and a Short% of Float of 64.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.59, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.82 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $36.57M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $44M to a low estimate of $23.21M. As of the current estimate, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $58.3M, an estimated decrease of -37.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.35M, a decrease of -51.00% less than the figure of -$37.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $49.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.28M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was -$604.53M, down -125.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.3M and the low estimate is $127.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.