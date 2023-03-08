A glimpse at SmileDirectClub Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed at $0.51 down -5.57% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0301 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966276 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5014.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SmileDirectClub Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $2.30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares for $0.78 per share. The transaction valued at 7,800 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5242, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8998.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SDC has traded an average of 2.85M shares per day and 2.09M over the past ten days. A total of 123.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 24.45M with a Short Ratio of 24.35M, compared to 23.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.08% and a Short% of Float of 20.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $99M to a low estimate of $86.49M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.29M, an estimated decrease of -28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.42M, a decrease of -27.20% over than the figure of -$28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.79M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $483M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $474.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $637.61M, down -25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $436M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $504.22M and the low estimate is $407.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.