A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)

The price of Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) closed at $3.52 in the last session, down -6.13% from day before closing price of $3.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1909227 shares were traded. EQX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EQX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has reached a high of $9.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9700, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0429.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EQX traded on average about 2.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.8M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 305.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.59M. Insiders hold about 7.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.94% stake in the company. Shares short for EQX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 9.88M, compared to 11.57M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $956M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $956M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $956M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.