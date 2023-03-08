A Stock You Should Be Looking At: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

After finishing at $0.44 in the prior trading day, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) closed at $0.45, up 2.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0109 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3657689 shares were traded. WGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4775 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4372.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 02 when Feeley Kevin sold 10,397 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 4,662 led to the insider holds 28,486 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WGS has reached a high of $3.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3953, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0054.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 380.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 198.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WGS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.23M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.38M on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.79 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $70.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.96M to a low estimate of $60M. As of the current estimate, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $57.8M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.26M, a decrease of -10.50% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.15M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $233.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.19M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225M and the low estimate is $209.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.